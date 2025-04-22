Splitgate: Arena Warfare

skrt
skrt
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem1,071
The_king
The_king
Gem350
Nick
Nick
Gem9
The_king
The_king
Gem70
mara shady
mara shady
Gem1,015
palomaaaarmy
palomaaaarmy
Gem1,750
The_king
The_king
Gem244
The_king
The_king
Gem70
The_king
The_king
Gem70
The_king
The_king
Gem7
mara shady
mara shady
Gem20
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem223
The_king
The_king
Gem70
recibiati
recibiati
Gem12
nithishbilla051
nithishbilla051
Gem24
The_king
The_king
Gem70
The_king
The_king
Gem70
Visionary
Visionary
Gem14
Rain

Gem35

unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Splitgate: Arena Warfare

Splitgate: Arena Warfare

Splitgate: Arena Warfare

Information

Splitgate: Arena Warfare is a free, dynamic MMO shooter developed by the 1047 Games studio.

Try out this unique shooter in which you will use your ability to create portals leading to a new dimension in the battle arena. Collect weapons that appear on the battlefield and gain an advantage over your opponents. Develop your strategic skills and decide how to wisely use portals to outsmart your enemy. Climb to the top of the ranking and become a real champion. If you get bored of playing with strangers, you can always invite your friends and go to the battlefield together to face each other or try yourself at PvE alone.

Wait no more and try Splitgate: Arena Warfare now!

Recent Forum Posts

is this a worth it game it seems long to play ranked

4 replies

Last reply: Oct 25, 2021

How do i know?

2 replies

Last reply: Jul 14, 2021

Is this the best game on gamehag

8 replies

Last reply: Jul 11, 2021

Is this game underrated?

14 replies

Last reply: Jul 8, 2021

how great is this game is it good?

6 replies

Last reply: Jun 26, 2021

top game top game

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 7, 2021

Is the task working I have heard that the link is broken

2 replies

Last reply: Apr 7, 2021

Do you love this game?

1 replies

Last reply: Mar 24, 2021

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy