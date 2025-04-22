Splitgate: Arena Warfare is a free, dynamic MMO shooter developed by the 1047 Games studio.

Try out this unique shooter in which you will use your ability to create portals leading to a new dimension in the battle arena. Collect weapons that appear on the battlefield and gain an advantage over your opponents. Develop your strategic skills and decide how to wisely use portals to outsmart your enemy. Climb to the top of the ranking and become a real champion. If you get bored of playing with strangers, you can always invite your friends and go to the battlefield together to face each other or try yourself at PvE alone.

Wait no more and try Splitgate: Arena Warfare now!