Sophia: Awakening is a free browser fantasy MMORPG game developed by Esprit Games studio.

Choose your character and start your adventure in a fantastic world full of magic, exciting fights and cute characters. Gather your dream team, decide which tactic suits you best and go to the battlefield! Develop your character, its skills and collect equipment to always be ready for the next dangers. Enjoy the vivid graphics, fantastic atmosphere and exciting story and discover what other secrets the world of Sophia hides.

Don't wait any longer and play Sophia: Awakening today!