There is one type of games that will never stop being popular. Without any doubt we are talking about the solitaire that will bring you more joy than you could ever imagine.



Try now Solitaire Deluxe® 2: Card Game - a new version of this classic game that will make you fall in love with the card games again! Prepare yourself for the surprisingly enchanting graphics in HD! Everything without being required to shuffle up the deal the card manually!



Solitaire Deluxe® 2 is an unique application that will give you 20 different solitaire games totally for free. Are you afraid of taking up the challenge? Don't worry! All the games are provided with a tutorial that is there to explain you everything in details!



Show your scores to your friends on Facebook or GameCenter and start training your brain right now!

