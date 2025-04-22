Rain

Information

Skyforge is a free MMO RPG that shows a great technological innovation concerning its graphics. The game is concentrated more on the combat than on the character development, but it provides a huge challenge for the players.

It is not a simple game, even though the main objective is to become a god or goddess. You may choose the single or multiple-player mode. There are 14 classes that can be interchanged during the game in order to create a well-balanced team with other players.

The game is set in a science-fiction world of Aelion and depending on the map you choose, you will be able to travel on different planets! The most important is to use your tactic skills to be able to avoid the attacks of your enemies and survive in this vicious and dangerous world!

Save Aelion from the Invasion!

