Shards of War is a free MOBA browser game, situated in the world immersed in a war. In this production the creators stood up for the cooperation between the players during the team fights and during the battles in the particular alleys. So, in this game there are no levels of the singe character, but of the whole team. This solution is extremely useful, because even the beginner, who has just started learning how to play the Shards of War, won't be behind the others only for the fact of playing for the first time. The team is there to support every member and try to drag all weaker players to the victory. The second aspect of this game, that resembles it to Heroes of the Storm and distinguishes from League of Legends or Doty, is the fact that there are no objects in the game which improve the character. Instead, you receive the possibility to improve your character's skill that allows you to play your favourite style of the game and to adjust yourself to the current situation of your team. If you try to kill some little monsters in the jungle, they will join your team. The game has the great potential, so it is definitely worthy playing. Join today the Shards of War!

