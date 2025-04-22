Sacred Saga Online is a free-to-play browser MMORPG developed by Global Genom Corporate and set in a fantasy world with astonishing 3D graphic design and very good and varied soundtrack.



The city of Athens was attacked and Atena needs as much power as possible in order to defend the ancient city against other jealous gods and their supporters - this is why she chose you.



The Athens raises fear, as it becomes stronger and the citizens are satisfied, which increases the anger of the other gods. You have been chosen to be the Atena's champion and you will have to fight against any kind of creatures, foes and maybe even against the gods themselves in order to defend the city and its inhabitants. In exchange for your trouble, Atena will reward you with various powerful sets of Sacred Armors that will make you stronger than ever.



You can start your adventure as a Knight, an Archer or a Wizard. Each of these classes has their own animations and exclusive attacks. Sacred Saga Online is based on a turn-based combat system, where the opponents may have anti-warrior, anti-mage or anti-archer abilities. Depending of the enemies you have to deal with, you must use different attacks in order to be as effective as possible.



Upgrade your weapon and armor, get various mounts and wings you can use, improve your abilities in order to fight the creatures the gods will bring to you. Even your Sacred Armors can be enhanced and grant access to different Divine Weapons, as soon as you will prove to be worthy.



You are the last hope in this world torn by jealousy.



Begin your fight and show the gods the real power of Athens in Sacred Saga Online! Join now!

