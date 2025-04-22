btitomor
Gem14
Kimberly Kelley
Gem504
Gem14
Gem7
creator evan
Gem121
葉航
Gem7
葉航
Gem105
Rune Goor
Gem8
葉航
Gem10
葉航
Gem112
viperlegend266
Gem52
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Gem64
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Gem35
Rain

Gem17

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sacred Saga Online

Information

Sacred Saga Online is a free-to-play browser MMORPG developed by Global Genom Corporate and set in a fantasy world with astonishing 3D graphic design and very good and varied soundtrack.

The city of Athens was attacked and Atena needs as much power as possible in order to defend the ancient city against other jealous gods and their supporters - this is why she chose you.

The Athens raises fear, as it becomes stronger and the citizens are satisfied, which increases the anger of the other gods. You have been chosen to be the Atena's champion and you will have to fight against any kind of creatures, foes and maybe even against the gods themselves in order to defend the city and its inhabitants. In exchange for your trouble, Atena will reward you with various powerful sets of Sacred Armors that will make you stronger than ever.

You can start your adventure as a Knight, an Archer or a Wizard. Each of these classes has their own animations and exclusive attacks. Sacred Saga Online is based on a turn-based combat system, where the opponents may have anti-warrior, anti-mage or anti-archer abilities. Depending of the enemies you have to deal with, you must use different attacks in order to be as effective as possible.

Upgrade your weapon and armor, get various mounts and wings you can use, improve your abilities in order to fight the creatures the gods will bring to you. Even your Sacred Armors can be enhanced and grant access to different Divine Weapons, as soon as you will prove to be worthy.

You are the last hope in this world torn by jealousy.

Begin your fight and show the gods the real power of Athens in Sacred Saga Online! Join now!

Recent Forum Posts

thats character awesome

1 replies

Last reply: Oct 17, 2020

Is online games really fun?

7 replies

Last reply: Aug 12, 2020

is this game had many player ?

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 16, 2020

