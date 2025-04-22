R2M is a free Korean MMORPG game designed for mobile phones.

Choose your class in the wonderful open world R2M and start your adventure as a new hero. Admire the colorful, eye-catching graphics and ear-pleasing music that perfectly harmonize with the interesting and addictive gameplay. Take part in guild wars, fight other players in PvP, join raids and much more! Kill wild creatures and monsters, level up and upgrade your character to become even stronger. Play alone or with friends and become the greatest heroes in R2M together!

Don't wait any longer and play R2M today!