Puzzle & Dragons is a free puzzle game for mobile phones that will keep you hooked!

Create your own monster squad and set off on a journey to unknown dungeons to face formidable opponents. Match three balls of the same color, search for combos and develop a strategy that will allow you to defeat the enemy as quickly as possible. There are over 2,000 unique monsters available in the game, thanks to which the possibilities are endless, and each team created will be unique. Invite your friends and start exploring the dungeons together, you can go further and achieve more together!

Don't wait any longer and play Puzzle & Dragons today!