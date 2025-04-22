Brag about your playing skills in front of all the people around the world by joining to this amaizing game called Piano Tiles 2.



This challenging game is a real trial of your agility and reflexes abilities.

Check yourself until which point of the song you can keep up the beat!



There is no time to take a deep breath, because those piano tiles don't stop to appear on your screen!

Become a professional pianist and gain points for every tile you can get right!

You will be pleased with all the music that accompany you on your way. Unblock the new playlists by getting the maximum score for the music pieces and have even more fun!

