Paris: City Adventure is a free, mobile simulation game developed by MysteryTag studio.

Build your own dream city, starting with small buildings and ending with huge skyscrapers. Restore beautiful old buildings, build new parks, alleys and fountains. Feel the French atmosphere by opening new croissant and coffee cafes and admiring the wonderful architecture. Earn money with the farm: harvest crops, raise animals, create new products and sell them at the supermarket! Don't wait any longer - the city of love is waiting for you!

