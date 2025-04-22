Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a real farmer? Take care of crops, look after animals and sell organic products to smiling customers? If so, the browser game My Free Farm 2 is right for you.





Create your own farm online and enjoy comic 3D graphics, characteristic of games from the series My Free Farm. Take care of your crops, and from the acquired goods produce various ecological goods. Then sell them to interested customers.





Grow grains, vegetables and fruits, pet cute animals, produce numerous goods and carry out the tasks set by your clients.





Regular events and updates will not let you get bored with the game.





Do not wait and start playing the My Free Farm 2 farm simulator right now, meet other farmers and get higher in the rankings to become the best farmer in the area!