Matchington Mansion is a free mobile puzzle game. The game was released by Firecraft Studios and is available on both the Androi and IOS platforms. If you are interested in interior decorating and taking care of the house this is the game for you. The plot of the game starts with receiving a great news - you unexpectedly inherited a house. The house is very big but old and neglected. It's a huge mess. You need to show your exceptional talents and creativity to make it look great again. Your task is also to defend your home from a malicious cousin who wants to take it away from you and is not afraid of dirty play. Earn points by making lines of 3 and more identical objects and completing tasks. Do not wait! Join the game and decorate your residence!

