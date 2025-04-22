In 2100, the land ceased to be habitable and humanity had to leave its cradle to colonize new territories adapting them to its needs. As one of the first people in history, you have the chance to stand on the red planet and give birth to a new era.





It is not the time to wage war, the era of peace has come, during which humanity has only one goal: to create a new place for life for future generations. Would you like to take part in this expedition?





Mars Tomorrow is a strategic MMO game providing a completely new quality of experience for players. As a browser game, it does not require any additional disk space or download, so you can start playing it right now!