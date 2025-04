Are you ready to enter the space war? Try the real time strategy game called Mars Battle.



Prepare your units to fight against your enemies and become a powerful emperor on Mars! Don't let the opponents to destroy your home base and use your skills to search and conquer their space bases.



This futuristic game offers you a lot of wonderful options and will improve your strategic thinking.



Join a team with players from all around the globe! Be the one who conquer a planet Mars!