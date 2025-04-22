Łowcy Zombi: Apokalipsa

Zombie Hunters: Apocalypse is a free role-play game, available on the computer and mobile devices. You incorporate the role of the courageous Hunter to fight against the hordes of undead creature which are flooding the world. You may collect he powerful objects, fight against extremely sturdy bosses and join a guild (or create your own) – in this case – a Gang. Having the support of your Gang, you will confront even more powerful enemies than before. You will have to compete with the powers of the evil corporation, acolytes of the mysterious cult, and with super-mutant zombies, which are waiting for you, hidden in the dark bunkers. Fight also against the other online players and try to get the title of the best and the strongest Hunter. Zombie Hunters: Apocalypse is a cross-platform game, which is available on various devices at the same time. Register your account to be able to play on several devices for free!

