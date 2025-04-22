Left to Survive is a free FPS action game available for both mobile phones and PC.

The zombie apocalypse has destroyed the world you have known so far. To cope with this new reality, you need a calm mind and a will to survive. Get a gun and set out to fight for life and death against hordes of zombies and try to survive! Build your base where you can feel safe. Collect the resources you need to survive, upgrade your weapons and equipment, develop your heroes with unique skills, and get ready for more zombie attacks. Join the game with people from all over the world and survive the zombie apocalypse together!

