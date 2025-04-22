Last Chaos is a free MMO RPG game that allows gameplay through American servers, created by the Korean company NAKO T-Entertainment.





The Last Chaos universe is made of parallel three worlds, ruled by different deities. Eres, the god of darkness, rules the Land of Darkness, Land of Light is managed by the god Apollon, and the world inhabited by mortals is ruled by Iris.

These lands lived their lives for many years, but Erea's mad impulses damaged the peace in the universe. Specially created to fight Titans race, under the command of the dark deity, began an invasion of the realm of mortals. Concerned, Apollon decided to put his efforts into the fight - he gave the Titans an intellect, which made some of them turn against their creator and defend humanity. That is how the period of wars began.





As one of the heroes, the player takes on a powerful warrior and master his specialties and abilities in the later stages of the game..

Do not hesitate anymore and become a hero of Last Chaos now!