Idle Miner Tycoon is a free, mobile game in which you will turn into a miner, developed by Kolibri Games studio.

Discover what treasures are still hidden in the earth and become a real millionaire. Grab your pickaxe and start an adventure in which the main goal is to search for gold. Open a company, hire new employees, develop your business and dig tons of treasures. You can invest your money to get even more money, hire managers for help, level up to develop your company even better and become the richest miner in the world!

Don't wait any longer and play Idle Miner Tycoon today!