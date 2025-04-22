Idle Lumber Empire is a free, mobile factory simulator, created by Game Veterans studio.

Open your business in the world of lumberjacks and lead it so that your company becomes one of the most important and desirable services in the world. Start modestly to earn more money over time and expand your factory to a huge size. Be sure to take care of your equipment, repair and improve it to collect wood even faster and more efficiently. Don't forget about marketing that will help you attract new customers and make your factory famous. Have a great time developing your business and become a real businessman!

