unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconWiktoria Karwowska: hai
Batman, Ironman, Spiderman. Would you like to be just like them? Well, now it is possible! Make your own character and slowly, advance your goal. At the beginning, you’ll be doing missions in your neighborhood, just some mere trivialities like chasing away some nagging kids or searching a catnip for your neighbor’s kitten. But remember – from zero to hero! The game gives us lots of interesting features like PvP, gaining honor, and then, ranked battles, going to a second-hand shop and searching for a superhero costume or weapons. Where there is a need for money, we can always go to work. In your garage, you can train your hero to increase his skills. But always remember, that not every hero does save the world alone – create your own superheroes team and together save your planet! Everything in the game does require time – starting on the missions and ending on training and your work. Certain missions last for 3 minutes, another 30, so be patient, since in order to be the best you will need time and a proper workout. Become a superhero, join Hero Zero!

Recent Forum Posts

Zero Herooooo

27 replies

Last reply: Apr 8, 2023

Why u like this game

19 replies

Last reply: Oct 25, 2021

how interesting is this game?

13 replies

Last reply: May 7, 2021

I like HERO ZERO so much

3 replies

Last reply: Apr 9, 2021

Great game... I know something that looks like it.

1 replies

Last reply: Nov 23, 2020

***...i forgot about this.

1 replies

Last reply: Jan 14, 2020

My best game is hero zero

7 replies

Last reply: Sep 21, 2019

hero zero

2 replies

Last reply: Aug 26, 2019

