Hearthstone is a popular card game in which the main roles are played by more or less famous characters from another Blizzard game. If you're a Warcraft fan, then Hearthstone is definitely for you. There are 9 classes to choose from: Mage, Warlock, Druid, Priest, Warrior, Paladin, Shaman, Rogue and Hunter. Each of them has its own special hero power and cards matching the class. The goal of the game is to bring the opponent's life to 0, but be clever and choose the right tactics to win. In addition to the PvP mode, we can also try the PvE mode, that can sometimes be quite a challenge. Don't wait any longer and play Hearthstone now!