HAWKED is an innovative online PvPvE extraction shooter game, created by My.Games studio and available completely for free.

The plot unfolds on the mysterious Island X, full of monsters guarding powerful relics of a lost civilization. The GRAIL agency turned to brave adventurers for help, recruiting a group of renegades for a special mission. Their task is to infiltrate the island and recover valuable artifacts. Take on the role of one of the renegades, the commander of a well-coordinated team. Unexplored areas lie ahead of you, where you have to compete with other players for treasures hidden on the island, as well as face huge beasts guarding their territory. Your main goal is to safely leave the island with the treasures you have collected!

Play HAWKED today!