Gwent – The Witcher Card Game – is a card game in which you play as the commander of one of two enemy armies clashing on the front line.





The game offers us five separate factions, characterized by an individual style of play:

Nilfgaard – a powerful empire from the south with very talented spies,

Monsters – bloodthirsty and fearless beasts,

Skellige – a proud and brave warrior people,

Northern Realms – unified Temeria, Redania and Kaedwen, specialized in war machines,

Scoia'tael – great elves and dwarves who know each other.

Each faction contains unique cards for you to diversify your deck.





Gwent strongly focuses on the player's skills, minimizing the randomness (characteristic of other popular card games). You can check your abilities in as many as five available game modes: Casual Match, Ranked Match, Practice, Challenges and Arena.





Now enter the fantastic world of The Witcher and become the master of the game Gwent!