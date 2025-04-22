Guardians of Cloudia is a free mobile RPG game developed by Neocraft Limited studio.

Choose from five available classes: Rogue, Oracle, Swordsman, Archer or Mage and set off on a journey through a magical world full of adventures. Develop your character with an advanced skill tree and become a true champion. Collect pets that will support you in battle and look very cute at the same time! Fight in PvP mode with players from around the world and prove that you are the best player on the server.

Wait no more and play Guardians of Cloudia today!