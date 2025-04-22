Gravewood High is a free, indie horror game developed by HeroCraft PC studio.

Take a peek into the scary school horror nooks and crannies and try to escape the lurking danger. Outsmart the teacher - destroy his valuable items, set traps and hide in strategic places. Watch out for opponents who learn your style of play with each approach and develop their skills based on it, which makes the game even more challenging! Learn the amazing history behind the gates of each school and discover the secrets they hide!

Wait no more and try Gravewood High today!