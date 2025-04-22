Rain

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Gravewood High

Information

Gravewood High is a free, indie horror game developed by HeroCraft PC studio.

Take a peek into the scary school horror nooks and crannies and try to escape the lurking danger. Outsmart the teacher - destroy his valuable items, set traps and hide in strategic places. Watch out for opponents who learn your style of play with each approach and develop their skills based on it, which makes the game even more challenging! Learn the amazing history behind the gates of each school and discover the secrets they hide!

Wait no more and try Gravewood High today!

