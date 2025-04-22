Join Gods Origin Online now and take part of the epic clash against the forces of evil in order to defend the Goddess of Time who brought you to this world.



Fight as a Magician or a Warrior, select your hero's gender and dive into this fantastic world of eternal magic. But choose wisely! The two classes have different skills, so you have to think about how you will want to defeat your enemies. Will it be with powerful magical spells or the strength of your own muscles? The choice is yours, so are all these unique skills and gear awaiting you. Take part of various activities - not only the story instances, but also the dungeons, guild battles, worlds bosses, arena and more!



Join Gods Origin Online now and experience a new adventure in a world influenced by the Greek mythology.

