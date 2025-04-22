Gods & Civilization: Ragnarok is a free, mobile strategy game developed by 6waves studio.

Build a kingdom from scratch, use the help of the gods and rebuild the world after Ragnarok. Collect resources, build buildings, develop civilization and create an invincible army. Face powerful gods like Loki, overcome different levels of difficulty and conquer mythical lands that will help you achieve your goal. Take part in PvP fights or join forces with other players in co-op by playing with people from all over the world!

Wait no more and play Gods & Civilization: Ragnarok now!