Global City is a free, strategic mobile game developed by Red Brix Wall Limited studio.

Create your own city from scratch and try to turn it into a real metropolis. Collect resources to help you expand your city. Build skyscrapers, build houses, shopping malls, administrative buildings, ports, railroads and many other very useful buildings. Sell found fossils and resources that will enrich yourself and your city. The townspeople will have various quests for you, thanks to which you will earn rewards that will help you to expand your city even further.

Try Global City today!