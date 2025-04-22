Gate of Chaos is a free MMO game available for mobile phones, created with the Unreal Engine 4, thanks to which it impresses with its beautiful graphics!

Choose from four available classes: Berserker, Shadowdancer, Mage or Paladin and start your adventure in the fabulous world of Vargundo. Thanks to their unique skills, each class is unique and fun to play, and the number of development options allows you to create your own legacy. Unreal Engine 4 allows you to enjoy spectacular fights not only on the ground, but also in the air! Collect unique mounts and cosmetics such as wings and express yourself with your look! Join a guild, take part in battles and be the winner!

Wait no more and play Gate of Chaos today!