The game requires to download the Android emulator - BlueStacks!









Food Fantasy is a free RPG game for mobile phones, in which you will not only cook, but also save the world!





Fight the invasion of fallen angels and cook delicious dishes, from the ingredients gained during the battles, that will steal the hearts of your customers! Decorate your restaurant as you wish with many different, pretty furniture. Unlock new recipes and make your restaurant as good as possible!





Let yourself be drawn into the game by charming, typically asian graphics, interesting gameplay and many tasty dishes to discover and help your heroes create a dream restaurant!