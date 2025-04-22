Fill The Cup 3D is a free puzzle game available for iOS phones, created by Advenworks Ltd.

Use all the water available in the vessel to fill all glasses. Operate taps, think about tactics, and choose the best way to fill your vessels without spilling any water. With each level, the difficulty will increase, and the logic puzzles will be the perfect exercise for your brain. Check how good you will be in filling the glasses with water and relax while playing this fun game!

Don't wait any longer and play Fill The Cup 3D today.