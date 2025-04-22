It is high time to enter into the virtual world of fashion. Feel like a model or a fashion designer. In the real world it is really difficult to become successful in this area, but the game Fashion Style enables you to get to know many details form the fashion industry, even without leaving your home.



Conquer the ranking of the top models and improve your character. Create and sell your fantastic and original clothes. Change your look whenever your feel like doing it. And in the meantime, maybe you would like to gossip a little...?