Fantasy Island - Fairies Blast Journey is a free mobile game created by luori studio.

Join Lillian in a fantastic world inhabited by magical fairies. Explore a mysterious island and discover its secrets to help Lillian find her way home. Get the best results in the classic match-three mode and see how well you do when you solve increasingly difficult puzzles. There are many missions and levels waiting for you, try to get 3 stars on each of them and become the game master!

What are you waiting for? Play Fantasy Island today!