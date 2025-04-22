Family Island is a free, mobile survival game developed by Melsoft Games studio.

Join a lovely family that has to cope in reality without modern technology. Discover new wild islands and start your new life on one of them. Build a town and start taking care of the farm to plant new crops, harvest them and trade with other players. Decorate the village as much as you like, cook delicious meals, meet cute and unknown animals and help the family survive on a desert island.

Wait no more and play Family Island today!