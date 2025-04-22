Evil Awakening is a free computer MMORPG game developed by R2Games studio.

Join a fantastic world full of magic and strange creatures. Create your hero and set off on a journey through a mysterious world ruled by chaos, where only the stronger and toughest will survive. Fight powerful enemies, gain new levels, upgrade your equipment and constantly develop your character. Collect pets and recruit new companions who will support you on your journey and increase the strength of your team. Test your skills in PvP fights and show other players who's the best!

Don't wait any longer and play Evil Awakening now on Gamehag!