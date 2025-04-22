EVE Online is a free MMO game that lets you explore a huge galaxy on your own spaceship.

Begin your intergalactic adventure and set off on a journey through the universe. Explore space for rare resources, take part in massive battles and destroy enemy ships. There are over 350 spaceships available in the game and each of them can be yours! Enjoy beautiful 3D graphics, thanks to which you can admire the stars, planets and comets accompanying you during your journey. Take part in many activities available in the game - exchange the acquired items with other players, take part in wars, travel over 7,000 star systems and much more!

Don't wait any longer and play EVE Online today!