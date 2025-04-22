btitomor
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Eldarya is a game created by the famous Spanish illustrator and cartoonist ChiNoMiko, who is also a creator of the game "Heart of Melon". Eldarya is the latest publication of a Beemoov company.

Eldarya is an adventure RPG game, in which we play our chosen hero from the point of view of the player. We will have to enter into the mysterious world of Eldarya and we will have to complete a series of missions assigned to us by different characters that appear in the game. The most interesting aim of this game is to seduce and fall in love with the character that we like the most. We are able to choose between a great variety of possibilities, as the script and the destiny of the adventure will depend totally on us and on the decisions we make.

The starting point of the game is to edit and fully customize each of our characters, including their family members. The different characters of the game are Nevra, Valkyon, Ezarel, Leiftan that will belong to the story that we will create with our hero. Eldarya is divided in episodes that end with a romantic date with the character with whom we have the greatest affinity. In order to advance to the next episode, we must obtain "Manas" (Action Points) that will be given to us daily. There are also gold coins that we can acquire from the bank.

Remember, that it's a magical and mysterious world ... Where you can find everything - from vampires to even... love.

Don't hesitate and enter now into the fantastic world of Eldarya!!


Recent Forum Posts

Is it a good game?

9 replies

Last reply: Jun 13, 2021

EJDERYA :D !!

2 replies

Last reply: Jun 13, 2021

is it good game

16 replies

Last reply: Dec 5, 2020

