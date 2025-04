Join the wonderful world of Duty of Heroes! Fight the evil lurking in the deepest caverns as a warrior, mage or archer. Find new companions and improve them together with your character and stan in defence of your kingdom! Many dangers are waiting for you in the darkness and you, as a real hero will deal with the most dangerous enemies and will save the world from the forces of evil. Everything lays in your hands, so do not wait and get to work, only you can save this world!