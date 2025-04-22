Dunk A Lot – this game is a simple timekiller arcade in which you have to throw a basketball in the ring and try to earn as many points as possible. To control, we use just one finger, which we place on the screen and try to adjust the direction of the flight of the ball and its strength. This control allows the player to pass very quickly one level after another.

It is interesting that the levels change when they restart, or rather, the location of the obstacles changes and, accordingly, the way the location passes. In total, the game have about 20 randomly generated levels. But you have to remember that any error can lead to a loss and the player will have to start everything from the beginning.

In-game purchase allows you to purchase new types of basketballs, which only differ in appearance.