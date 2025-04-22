Duels: Epic Fighting Games is a free, colorful action game available for Android mobile phones.

Choose your warrior and go to the arena where you will fight many interesting battles. Fight the powerful creatures you meet on your way and unlock chests to get new and better equipment. Take part in PvP battles and defeat players from around the world in thrilling 1v1 battles. Create a clan and raise the rankings with your companions, thanks to which you will become invincible! This free RPG game features over 1,000 unlockable items, 45 special abilities, and unique game modes so you'll never get bored!

Don't wait any longer and play Duels: Epic Fighting Games now!