Dream Gym is a free, mobile strategy game developed by Tatem Games Inc. studio.

Build a real fitness empire and win the hearts of your customers. Take care of the company's image, decorate the room as you want, exercise with clients and make everyone happy. Complete missions that will help you develop the gym and help you reach your goal. Choose from hundreds of items and decorate the gym however you like. Set up various exercise machines that will encourage clients to use your gym. Play with your friends and beat them in the world ranking!

Play Dream Gym today!