Drakensang is a free-to-play online hack’n slash game set in a dark world overwhelmed by monsters. The player can choose among four classes: Spellweavers, Dragonknights, Rangers and Steam Mechanicae. The game is diversified by numerous missions, monster hunting, equipement looting or the necessity of reaching a determined place. The player’s main quest is homever saving the world of Drakensang Online from the power of evil. Only you can save this world, so get started now.