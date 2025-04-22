Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Dragon II

Dragon II

Dragon II

Information

Dragon II is the sequel to the popular free Dragon Knight MMORPG browser game, with colorful 3D graphics. Once again we dive into this universe of magic and legendary heroes, leading a team of heroes, and guiding them to the goddesses, as well as to the magical creatures during the turn-based fight against hordes of opponents.

If you have enjoyed titles like Dragon Knight or League of Angels 2 then you will enjoy this Dragon II. Right after the creation of our character, which can be male or female, the fun begins with a short introduction in which we will know the initial characters and the basic elements of the game. It is very helpful to look at all the cards and information that appear on the screen, since the amount of information can be overwhelming for the beginner. However, soon we should know the basic concepts of the struggle, the recruitment and development of new heroes, as well as the acquisition and development of the team's reach. It is worth noting that despite the multitude of information, Dragon II is a fairly simple game in its essence, so it will not take us long to feel confident in this rich game world.

We start the game with our avatar and with a magical animal that will be our mount but after a few minutes we can go recruiting more heroes to form a team and as well our first goddess: The Goddess of War. The combat is based on turns in which we attack first, except the situations when we play against other players, because then everything is alternated. Victory, of course, is rewarded with a fair amount of gold and experience, and often includes valuable items of equipment and other items of great value.

Another important aspect is the collection of the inventory with a great variety of objects. We will have weapons, armor, shoes, helmets, dolls and jewelry.

Take on your role as Dragon Knight, gather your team of heroes and goddesses and fight the demons. Find ways to improve your heroes and their team to increase their combat power. Defeat the powerful bosses in the dungeons or confront other players in exciting PvP scenarios.

Play Dragon II now!

Recent Forum Posts

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy