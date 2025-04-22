Dragon II is the sequel to the popular free Dragon Knight MMORPG browser game, with colorful 3D graphics. Once again we dive into this universe of magic and legendary heroes, leading a team of heroes, and guiding them to the goddesses, as well as to the magical creatures during the turn-based fight against hordes of opponents.



If you have enjoyed titles like Dragon Knight or League of Angels 2 then you will enjoy this Dragon II. Right after the creation of our character, which can be male or female, the fun begins with a short introduction in which we will know the initial characters and the basic elements of the game. It is very helpful to look at all the cards and information that appear on the screen, since the amount of information can be overwhelming for the beginner. However, soon we should know the basic concepts of the struggle, the recruitment and development of new heroes, as well as the acquisition and development of the team's reach. It is worth noting that despite the multitude of information, Dragon II is a fairly simple game in its essence, so it will not take us long to feel confident in this rich game world.



We start the game with our avatar and with a magical animal that will be our mount but after a few minutes we can go recruiting more heroes to form a team and as well our first goddess: The Goddess of War. The combat is based on turns in which we attack first, except the situations when we play against other players, because then everything is alternated. Victory, of course, is rewarded with a fair amount of gold and experience, and often includes valuable items of equipment and other items of great value.



Another important aspect is the collection of the inventory with a great variety of objects. We will have weapons, armor, shoes, helmets, dolls and jewelry.



Take on your role as Dragon Knight, gather your team of heroes and goddesses and fight the demons. Find ways to improve your heroes and their team to increase their combat power. Defeat the powerful bosses in the dungeons or confront other players in exciting PvP scenarios.



Play Dragon II now!

