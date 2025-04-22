Dragon Contract is a free MMORPG game from Esprit Games studio.

An ancient prophecy may soon come true, and the world needs a hero to stop the coming catastrophe. Create your character and go on an adventure. On your way you will meet many new allies with whom you will join forces. Ride a real dragon and rule over it to gain power and luck. Upgrade your equipment, set up your team as you see fit, develop your character and create the strongest squad that will overcome everything. Invite your friends and create a clan to defeat your rivals - you are stronger together!

