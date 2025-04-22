Rain

The game requires to download the Android emulator - BlueStacks!



Dawn of Titans is a free, mobile strategy game in which you can control huge titans and thousands of warriors to lead them to victory!


Expand your kingdom to fight enemies and conquer their lands. Collect powerful items that will help your Titans in fight. Make a good strategy, take control of your opponents lands and become the most powerful player! Remember that you don't have to do everything alone - join forces with your friends, and togheter you will become invincible.


Don't wait, play Dawn of Titans now!

