Dark Eden Origin - an updated version of the popular RPG where the main story is confrontation of people and vampires in a gloomy post-apocalyptic world. The first version of the game was released in 1996, and even at that time it looked dated, but that’s just style. Graphics can remind well-known Diablo and Ultima Online. Studio decided to put a renewed version on Steam in 2017 for all the fans of the original.



The events in the game will develop in the near future, where people have been fighting tirelessly for a thousand years against the vampires. The race of people tries to destroy the bloodthirsty creatures and restore their former glory to their beautiful world, but the vampires have incredible power, which isn't so easy to cope with. A few hundred years later, a third race intervened in the internecine war – The Exiled. Seeing that the world has turned into a real slaughter their wrath didn’t know mercy and they decided to take revenge on both people and vampires.



The game offers quite old-school gameplay in three-pixel characters, a severe Diablo-style grind and massive PvP. For 20 years of existence, the project hasn't changed much, which is to some extent an achievement - there aren't so many games left with such a thirst for life.