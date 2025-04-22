Conquerors: Clash of Crowns

Transport yourself to the Arabic Empire where you can go back in time to help the Arab people defend their lands from the foreign invasions.



This real-time strategy game was being developed for 3 years and became the first and the best historical game dedicated to the Arab world.



Every character has its own personality, different combat abilities and an unique appearance, but the loyalty is one of the things that they certainly have in common.



It would be recommended to gather all the possible raw materials in order to construct fortress, military buildings, infantry etc.



Don't forget about alliances which can help you to launch more powerful attacks and create an enormous legion!



As a heir, defeat your enemies, unite the Empire and bring again the glory and prosperity to your homeland.

