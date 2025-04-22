Conflict of Nations - World War 3 is a free browser-based strategy game developed by Dorado Games studio.

Join the world's largest armed conflict and fight against dozens of other players. Control your country, take care of providing the most important resources that will help you develop your armed forces and economy. Research new technologies, train powerful units and buy better military equipment. Forge alliances to strengthen your position, attack your enemies and try to lead your country to victory!

Don't wait any longer and play Conflict of Nations - World War 3 today!