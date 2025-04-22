Combat Arms is a multiplayer game, free-to-play FPS action developed and published by Nexon, a Japanese publisher who also released games like MapleStory or Mabinogi. The production gives you an opportunity to play as a super trained soldier in two different modes: Elimination is a team deathmatch and Search & Destroy game in which one of the team puts a bomb in the chosen location and the task of the other team is to disarm it before set-up time. Battlefields are various places around the world, from desert forts through industrial landscapes to the real jungle.





