Clash of Lords 2: Guild War

Clash of Lords 2 is an exciting multiplayer strategy on Android / IOS, where we can find elements of city building, epic battles in real time and other standard elements, such as upgrading various elements for the bonuses that you receive as a result of victories.



The creators succeeded in developing tactics of battles: in particular, a large number of small details and various small but important factors were added. Before the attacks you will need to make a competent arrangement of previously improved facilities and forces. The presence in Clash of Lords 2 of such great opportunities for players makes the gameplay of the game more dynamic and exciting.



Graphics are worked out in the smallest details and leaves only good impressions. In addition to bright colors, realistic special effects await you, high-quality animation, correct movements of units, real destruction of buildings, minute details such as dust, shadows, the highest resolution of textures and much more. All this makes the game even more lively and spectacular. In addition, at the highest level, such a detail as the optimization of game elements, and on one screen they are located a large number.

